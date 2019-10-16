Gov. Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa says the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is set to win the Nov. 16 governorship election in the state.

Dickson made the remark in Yenagoa during a Media chat on Wednesday, noting that the party was not disturbed by defection of its members to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“Elections are by the people and not the leadership of a party. There is need to be interested in the structure to win an election.

“People should not allow themselves to be used or being bought or paid to decamp to a particular party that cannot win election in the state.

“I have the confident that our party, PDP will win, come Nov. 16. Even if 20 to 30 or more people decamp to APC, it does not affect our party. We are not shaking.

“Winning election is by building a workable system and structures; is by being committed. We are very confident to win because our candidate is the best.

“What we want in the state is peaceful poll. Our people should be ready to vote for the right candidate; even though, some have been induced with money. People are being paid to decamp but that’s not a problem.

“My duty is to support security agencies for peaceful conduct of the election. Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) should step up the game for free, fair and acceptable poll.(NAN)