Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Four officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) were abducted in Bumodi-Gbene in Yenagoa Local Government Area and Ologi in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

The four officials have since been but not before the electoral commission cancelled the election in Ologi community.

According to investigations, three INEC officials were on election duty in Bumodi-Gbene community in Ekpetiama when some irate youths abducted them and whisked to an unknown destination.

They were kept incommunicado for sometime before their captors freed them after collecting cash as ransom from them.

Meanwhile, at Ologi (Ward 03) of Ogbia Local Government Area (LGA), the INEC announced the cancellation of voting due to the abduction of an electoral official.

The supervisory Resident Electoral Commissioner for Ogbia Local Government Area, Mr Ukuachukwu Orji, disclosed that members of the Ologi community forcibly prevented election in the riverine area, “as our people (electoral officers) were coming into the community after crossing the river, they seized them and the materials and burnt all the materials. They chased our people away and seized some but the military rescued them.”