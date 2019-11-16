Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The younger brother to late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, Col. Abdul’Aziz Musa Yar’Adua (retd) who monitored the elections in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, on Saturday, remarked that President Muhammadu Buhari has kept to his promise of not interfering in the state election.

Yar’Adua described the Saturday’s gubernatorial election in Bayelsa State as the most peaceful, fairest and freest since the creation of the state in 1996.

He commended the people of Bayelsa for shunning thuggery and violence, saying “this is the only way that will make our hard-earned democracy to grow.”

Yar’Adua, who is the National Coordinator of All Progressive Congress Aspirants Forum (APCAF), observed that elections went smoothly in Bayelsa State despite rumors of violence been spread in some quarters.

“Since the creation of Bayelsa State on the 1st of October 1996, this is the first time we noticed and witnessed one of the most peaceful, fairest and freest election ever in Bayelsa,” Yar’Adua said.

“At the beginning of the elections, in the early morning, there were a lot of rumors and negative reports only to be found not to true.

“We commend President Muhammadu Buhari for sticking to his policy of non-interference and ensuring the rule of law.

“We equally thank the INEC Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, and his staff that conducted the elections, all the security agencies and their paramilitary counterparts for ensuring a peaceful elections,” he said.