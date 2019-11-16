Femi Foleranmi, Yenagoa

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has expressed disappointment with the late arrival of voting materials in Otuoke, Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

Jonathan who arrived at Polling Unit 39 in Otuoke, under Ward 13, at 8:30 am, expressed surprise at the absence election officials and voting materials.

“Are you an electoral officer?,” the ex-president had asked a nearby reporter, who answered that he was a reporter, to whom Jonathan responded: “Where are they?”

He further said “Well, this is where I will vote, but since they are not here yet let me go back inside. You see now, youths of nowadays, you need to do more.”

The election materials finally arrived at around 11 a.m, with the former President voting at 11:42 am, declining to grant any press interview.