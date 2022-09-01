Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has disclosed that his administration is considering constructing a new stadium following the promotion of the state-sponsored football team, Bayelsa United, to the elite Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL).

Governor Diri stated this on Tuesday night at a dinner in honour of the management and players of Bayelsa United.

Last Saturday, the team emerged champions of the Group B2 Southern Conference of the 2021/22 Nigerian National League (NNL) after defeating Cynosure of Abakaliki, Ebonyi State 2-0 in their last game at the Samson Siasia Sports Complex in Yenagoa.

The governor said although the Samson Siasia complex, which hosts both Bayelsa United and Bayelsa Queens, which also won the 2021/22 Nigerian Women Football League (NWFL), will be re-modelled ahead of the new season, there was need for a stadium of international standard in the state.

He expressed the commitment of his administration in making Bayelsa a hub of sports in Nigeria.