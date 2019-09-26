Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

House of Representatives member Israel Sunny-Goli (APC – Nembe/Brass) has tasked Bayelsans to retire Governor Henry Seriake Dickson from politics with their votes in the November 16 governorship election.

Sunny-Goli spoke Thursday on recent comments made by Dickson, saying it was laughable that the Governor could accuse the All Progressive Congress members of digging potholes to destroy the Isaac Boro Expressway under construction.

He accused the state government of failing to strategically locate industries and other economically viable infrastructure that can absorb the working population as well as exponentially increase the internal revenue of the state.

“By saying that Bayelsa is the poorest Niger Delta state, Dickson has more or less admitted that instead of investing the resources of the state for the betterment of the people, his administration has squandered the relatively high federal allocations, the Paris Club refunds that the Federal Government paid to all states among other revenues from the multinationals operating in the state,” the lawmaker said.

He suggested to voters that the best punishment for Dickson would to vote in the APC on November 16 and retire the two-term Governor from active politics.

“Come November 16, all well-meaning Bayelsa voters, I am sure, will vote against Dickson’s handpicked candidate and retire him and his co-travellers from active politics, because they do not mean well for our dear state,” Sunny-Goli stated.