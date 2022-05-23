Bayelsa Queens of Yenagoa have been crowned the 2021/2022 NWFL Premiership Champions after defeating Nasarawa Amazons on Sunday at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin.

The Moses Aduku’s side had to wait till the last day of the NWFL Premiership Super 6, to rubber-stamp their latest triumph after recording four consecutive victories in the NWFL Super 6.

Needing only a draw to guarantee glory once more, it took only a minute for the ‘Prosperity’ Ladies to open scoring, through topscorer, Gift Monday, before Amoo Basirat equalised for the ‘Solid’ Babes in the 18th minute through a well taken free-kick that beat Onyinye Okeke in goal. Monday Gift then added one more twenty three minutes later through a great header.

The ‘Prosperity’ Ladies defeated defending champion, Rivers Angels 2-1 in their first game of the NWFL Premiership Super 6 Championship, before thrashing Naija Ratels 4-0 on Matchday two, then scored two past Edo Queens, before defeating Delta Queens by a lone goal on Matchday 4.

Speaking after the game, Bayelsa Queens boss, Moses Aduku, described this season’s title win as a ‘special one’ and dedicated it to God, Governor of Bayelsa State Douye Diri, the fans, players and everyone involved with the club.

‘This has been a special season for us, we have worked so hard to achieve this and we are glad we are champions again. This means alot to me and of course the players and entire staff of the club,’ Aduku’ said.

