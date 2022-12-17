From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Projects (RAAMP) has declared the readiness for the implementation of the programme in the various communities of the state.

According to RAAMP, despite the difficulties experienced by farmers in rural areas, the sensitization and implementation exercise of the programme will ensure major agricultural produce gets to the market.

Speaking at the sensitization workshop in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, Commissioner of Agriculture and Natural Resources, David Alagoa declared that the Bayelsa Government has fully met all the necessary criteria for the take off of the programme.

Alagoa maintained that the inauguration of the State Project Implementation Unit, SPIU and the release of the state counterpart fund by the state Governor attest to the fact that agriculture is a major plank to which the Prosperity Government is anchored upon.

He stated that despite the identified difficulties faced in the agricultural sector which led to epileptic delivery of farming produce, the RAAMP is set to rectify the identified bottlenecks and adopt proper sensitization of stakeholders in the rural communities which are the ultimate beneficiaries of the project.

Alagoa pointed out that available statistics and data revealed that a lot of farmers are losing about 60% of their harvest because of lack of accessibility to market, adding that sensitisation will be carried across the state.

“A lot of these programmes and projects fail overtime because they are not well sensitized and it is so important that the sensitization takes a very strategic dimension.

“So this is where we come in, we are going to be planning a very strategic sensitization project. So, if we are going to make inroads in the hinterlands then this sensitization really should be happening there.

“How can someone in Ekeremor get to know that you are going to make a road for him when you are talking about it in Yenagoa. Definitely, we have to go into the hinterlands in all the local governments otherwise we will not achieve our objectives.

Also speaking, the Bayelsa State Project Coordinator of RAAMP, Dr Paul Ebienfa said the state has made significant progress since the introduction of the programme in 2021, saying that there are some significant milestones to be accomplished before the state can satisfy all requirements for full qualification.

Ebienfa solicited the support of all critical stakeholders and well meaning Bayelsans to ensure that RAAMP takes off fully in the state within the shortest possible time.

He commended the state Governor, Senator Douye Diri for the unrelenting support to the SPIU and for releasing the state counterpart fund.