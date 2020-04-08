Bayelsa State Government has relaxed its COVID-19 lockdown measures for the period of the Easter to enable Christian faithful fully participate in the celebration.

This followed an appeal by the state organs of the various Christian bodies. Governor Douye Diri stated this during an enlarged meeting with members of the COVID-19 task force, security agencies and leadership of the Christian and Muslim communities in Government House, Yenagoa.

In a statement by his acting Chief Press Secretary, Daniel Alabrah, the governor emphasised that the relaxed measure was specific to church services during the Easter celebration.

He said churches with large congregation would be permitted to have 50 persons during services while 20 worshippers would be allowed for smaller churches.

He cautioned them to adhere strictly to all the preventive measures, including social distancing of at least two metres and washing of hands with soap and running water.

The governor noted that after the Easter, the lockdown would revert to status quo to ensure public health and prevention of the COVID-19 in the state. He said the stay-at-home order for civil servants and all other earlier measures have been extended for another two weeks.