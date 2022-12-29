From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

A member of House of Representatives, Fred Agbedi, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari, as well as the Senate for the restoration of the Atala Marginal field to Bayelsa State.

Agbedi, who represents Sagbama/Ekremor Federal Constituency of Bayelsa State, gave the commendation at a press briefing, in Abuja. He noted that the dispute over the Atala Marginal field was a sore point in the history of oil exploration in the country.

The lawmaker explained that “the Atala Marginal Field was allocated to Bayelsa State government and was managed by Bayelsa Oil Company. Sometime in 2021, we got to know that Atala Farms that was allocated to Bayelsa has been reallocated to another company. Bayelsa and the Ijaw nation and my Federal Constituency rose in protest against it.

“Mr President, some time ago also ordered that 10 of such marginal fields that were allocated to the states, should be returned back to the states. Nine were returned. Only Bayelsa Atala Farms was not returned and this was what caused the Bayelsa government, the Bayelsa oil company and our investors to petition the Senate committee on petition and ethics.

“Even within the hearing period, Mr President further ordered that these blocs be returned to Bayelsa State government, the owners of the oil bloc.”

Agbedi expressed delight that the outcome of the Senate probe on the oil field has laid to rest the dispute about the authentic owner.