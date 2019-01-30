Organisers of the Africa Youth Cup billed for April in Cape Verde, Serahanasports, have extended invitation to the Restoration Starlets of Bayelsa State, a youth team assembled after the Governor Seriake Dickson-sponsored Restoration Cup last year.

The France-based organisers of the tournament also congratulated Governor Dickson on the emergence of Bayelsa Queens as champions of the National Women Premier League (NWPL) even as they expressed joy over the progress being made by the state in the area of sports infrastructure and development.

“We congratulate Governor Dickson on the stride Bayelsa is making in sports. The victory of Bayelsa Queens is heartwarming and we hope to see the Restoration Starlets in Cape Verde to be part of the Africa Youth Cup. We have already extended invitation to the Starlets to feature in the tournament,” Godson Ekadi, spokesman of Serahanasports stated. Ekadi disclosed further that Nigeria would be having three teams at the Cape Verde tournament should the Restoration Starlets accept the invite.