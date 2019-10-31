Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Government has announced activities for its 8th annual thanksgiving day celebration.

Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Daniel Iworiso-Markson, during a media briefing in Yenagoa, said activities for the three days’ spiritual programme will hold on Thursday, October 31 and Friday, November 1 with a solemn assembly, and end on Saturday, November 2 with the thanksgiving.

Iworiso-Markson called on Bayelsans to come out en masse and be part of the event, which is the last of the Restoration Government of Governor Seriake Dickson.

He said this year’s thanksgiving, with the theme, “The Covenant Keeping God,” is crucial because it is coming just before the all-important governorship election slated for November 16.

“It is important for all Bayelsans to come together to be part of the thanksgiving irrespective of political party affiliations or religious divide,” he said.

He noted that Bayelsa is the only state in the country that sets aside a day to thank God for His many blessings on the people and the land, which he stressed has been the reason the state has been sustained in peace throughout the administration.

“Let me emphasise that the thanksgiving is non-partisan and all Bayelsans should participate irrespective of political affiliations because the thanksgiving is too precious to be politicised. We are celebrating the 8th edition of the annual thanksgiving day and it is something we should not take lightly. We give all praise to God Almighty for preserving us as a government and as a people up till this point. This administration is the first since the creation of Bayelsa to serve for eight years, and it is attributable to the way in which Governor Dickson leads the state in prayers and thanks to God, which reiterates the fact that he is God-sent to Bayelsa.

“There is no People’s Democratic Party and there is no All Progressives Congress. This thanksgiving is for all Bayelsans, it doesn’t matter the political party you belong to. We believe very strongly that as our state is the glory of all lands, we can set aside our differences and commit the forthcoming election into God’s hands because we believe this election will be peaceful,” he said.

The thanksgiving committee Secretary, David Yalah, said the Archbishop of York, John Sentamu, will lead other ministers, including Wale Oke, David Zilly Aggrey, among others, at the event.

He said the peace being enjoyed in Bayelsa today speaks volumes of God’s leading through the years made possible by Governor Dickson’s love for seeking the Almighty’s face every step of the way.

Also, another member of the thanksgiving committee, Precious Precious said under the Restoration administration, the church has enjoyed a serene environment to preach the gospel and operate its activities like never before.

He thanked Governor Dickson for championing the cause of christianity, adding that it is the reason God’s attention has been drawn to Bayelsa as shown in the many blessings the land has enjoyed.