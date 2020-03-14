The immediate past governor of Bayelsa State, the Honourable Henry Seriake Dickson, has said that the state was in safe hand under the new leadership of Governor Douye Diri.

The former governor who called for strengthened unity among Ijaw youths across the country, urged them to give the expected support to Gov Diri to deliver on his mandate as governor of the state and the Ijaw nation.

A statement by his media adviser, Mr. FIdelis Soriwei, quoted him, as having made the comment while receiving the Exemplary Leadership Award from the leadership of the Central Zone of the Ijaw Youth Council led by its Chairman, Comrade Kennedy Olorogun, in Abuja, on Friday.

Hon Dickson explained that he took the deliberate decision to back Senator Diri for governor because of his conviction that the governor, who was the pioneer national organizing secretary of the Ijaw National Congress has a critical understanding of the challenges of the Ijaw struggle within the Nigerian federation.

He said: “By the special intervention of God through the judiciary, Bayelsa is now in safe hands and I want to urge all of you to join hands with the governor who himself understands the challenges of the struggle. And that’s one of the overriding considerations I had in my mind when I supported His Excellency, Senator Douye Diri, against all odds.

“Governor Diri for me is a governor of Bayelsa State and the Ijaw nation. At the very uncertain and trying times, such as the times we are managing in this country, the Ijaw nation must be together and you the youths must be at the vanguard of promoting that unity, first amongst yourselves and then, be together to advance the collective ideals of the IYC and INC.”