From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Executive Chairman of Bayelsa Environmental Sanitation Authority (BESA), Mr Tolu Amatu is dead.

Amatu, a former aspirant for the Sagbama/ Ekeremor Federal Constituency seat reportedly slumped in his house at Bay Bridge, Kpansia, Yenagoa Sunday morning and died before getting to the hospital.

According to investigations, the politician who was Chairman Ekeremor Local Government council during the administration former governor Henry Seriake Dickson had complained of serious legs pains on Friday and took some medications to relieve the pains.

On Saturday family sources said he complained that he was having waist pains and having no bowel movement.

A source in the family said he was advised to take oranges which he did but the situation did not improve

He said to have rested and later went to his hotel opposite Otiotio road, where he was said to have paid his workers, interacted with people before going back home.

On Sunday, he reportedly collapsed and was rushed to a hospital along Saptex road where he was pronounced dead.

Political associates and family have expressed shock over his death especially when he was not sick prior to the sudden complaint of leg pains.

Many sympathisers have besieged his residence at Bay Bridge road to condole with the family.