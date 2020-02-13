Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has threatened to explore every legal window to seek redress to the Supreme Court judgement on Bayelsa State Governor-elect, insisting that the opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), candidate is not qualified to be sworn-in on Friday.

Addressing a press conference at the party’s national headquarters in Abuja, the National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, said that the judgement did not only lack the fruit of justice but also constitute grave danger to Nigeria democracy.

He insisted that according to the judgement, which demanded that the next party with the highest vote should be given certificate of return, PDP did not meet the constitutional requirements.

“We respect the rules of law as a political party but we have to say that the judgement lacks the fruit of fairness and it constitutes grave danger to our democracy. There will be no government in Bayelsa because PDP is not qualified to take over since they didn’t have the spread.

No party should be legally qualified to be sworn in tomorrow,” he quipped.