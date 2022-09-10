From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Physical Planning and Development Board (BSPPDB) has ordered the probe of a collapsed church building in Yenagoa, the state capital.

The undergoing church building belonging to Assemblies of God located at Ebis Mechanic road Yenagoa was said to have collapsed recently but was kept a secret until it was discovered by officials of BSPPDB.

Officials of BSPPDB who learnt that some worshippers escaped from the collapsed building by the whiskers secured an order to seal up the building while the Chairman of the board Mr Gideon Ekeuwei ordered an investigation.

The BSPPDB spokesman, Mr Stanley Imgbi in a statement confirmed that a probe into the circumstances that led to the collapse of the said building has commenced.

Imgbi who stressed the need for land developers to always engage the Board before carrying out any form of development in the state, said the agency would not shy from wielding the big stick.

“The Board will make available the outcome of the investigation and the collapsed Assemblies of God Church building off Ebi’s Mechanic Road has been sealed and under the custody of the Bayelsa State Government as provided for in sections 59 and 62 of the Bayelsa State Physical Planning and Development Law, 2015. All individuals or groups of individuals are hereby barred from the precinct of the church.”

“In line with the provisions of the law establishing the Board, it is compulsory that land developers must first seek approval from the Board before embarking on any form of development. It should be noted that the Board has the personnel with the requisite technical know-how in Building Construction, stressing that it is disheartening for land developers to always engage quacks to carry out their development.”