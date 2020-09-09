Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Senatorial bid of former Bayelsa State governor, Seriake Dickson, received a major boost, yesterday, as the chairmen of the community development committees in Ekeremor Local Government Area endorsed his candidacy.

The CDC chairmen were led to Dickson’s country home of Toru-Orua, Sagbama Local Government Area by the Peoples Democratic Party Chairman, Solomon Agwanana, Ekeremor council Chairman, Perekeme Bertola, and the Vice Chairman, Randy Awolowo, who are all from Ekeremor.

Bertola said the delegation decided to embark on the solidarity visit to reinforce its position on the existing arrangement on power sharing between Sagbama and Ekeremor councils.

He said Ekeremor leaders, the CDC chairmen, traditional Institutions leaders and youth presidents have met to sustain the long-standing agreement which shares the two National Assembly positions of Senate and House of Representative between the two councils.

Chairman of CDC chairmen, Iyemontonghan Etume, who is also CDC Ekeremor town chairman, said the zoning arrangement must not be subverted for the sake of posterity.

Dickson, in his response, said he remains a proponent of the agreement on zoning and would ensure its sustenance.