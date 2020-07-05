Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The traditional ruler of Ekeremor town, HRH Agbodo Gbaseimor, his traditional council, the elders, youth and women groups have backed former governor, Chief Henry Seriake Dickson for the Bayelsa West Senatorial District election.

The traditional ruler whose community has the highest voting strength in the Ekeremor Local Government Area praised Chief Dickson for his bold decision to frontally tackle the problem of development in the area.

He said the former governor performed beyond expectations to bring development to Ekeremor community when he held sway as the state governor and should be given the opportunity to go the Senate to continue with his enviable legacy of development and love for his people.

The traditional ruler said that it was payback time for Dickson whose administration built a standard free secondary boarding school, several other schools and awarded scholarship to hundreds of Ekeremor students

According to him the former governor initiated the construction of the multi-billion naira Sagbama/Ekeremor Road which had been abandoned by the Federal Government for over 40 years.

The critical Road project made it possible for the indigenes of the area to drive to Ekeremor, Sampou, Aleibiri, and other communities for the first time.

A statement by the Media Advisor to Chief Dickson, Mr Fidelis Soriwei, quoted King Agbodo as having said that the community endorsed Dickson as the community’s sole candidate for the Bayelsa West Senatorial election on the strength of his laudable antecedents and exploits.

The traditional ruler called on the present administration under Governor Douye Diri to ensure the completion of the Sagbama/Ekeremor Road and the 80-bed general hospital built by Dickson for the community.

Meanwhile, a large number of supporters of the opposition All Progressives Congress defected to the Peoples Democratic Party in support of the Senatorial bid of Chief Dickson.

The leader of the defectors from Ekeremor Ward 8, Hon Ebicks Lokpobiri, said that the decision to defect to the PDP was informed by the need to reward Dickson for his commitment to issues of development in the area.

He said, “With the massive development the former Governor has brought to us and his unique brand of politics, we have made up our minds to join the PDP and we are ready with our voters card to come out on the day of the by election to vote for the man who has given us road, schools, hospital and other social amenities.

”The former Governor has done a lot for our people and the only way we could return such kind gesture is to vote for him to go and represent us at the Senate.”