Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

A Socio-Political group, Conscious Citizens Network (CCN) has called on Hon Igo Assembly Goin to contest the vacant Bayelsa Central Senatorial seat in the National Assembly on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

President of the Senate, Senator Ahmed Lawan had recently declared the seat vacant following the inauguration of Senator Douye Diri as the governor of Bayelsa State.

The Coordinator of the group, comrade Ebikeme Peregbagha in statement said Goin a chieftain of PDP is a grassroots politician that has worked for the success of the party in all elections from 1999 till date.

According to him Southern Ijaw Constituency 1 where Goin hails from, has no significant political office and needed to be given the chance for equity and fairness.

“Constituency 4, presently has the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Kombowei Friday Benson, Constituency 4 decided to give the House of Representatives seat to somebody from the other political party. Constituency 3 presently has the chairman of the Southern Ijaw Local Government; constituency 2 has a former speaker and present leader of the state house of Assembly. Constituency 1 has no major political position in the state, in the scheme of things so we are feeling that the Senate seat should come to constituency 1” he said.

Peregbagha stated that due to the threat posed by the All Progressive Congress (APC), Goin who is from Amatolo of Ogboin Clan has the capacity to garner needed votes for the PDP in the central Senatorial district.

He said that being a former general manager of the Bayelsa State Geographical Information Services (GIS), Goin will use his wealth of experience and network of friends across the country to attract good projects to the state.

On the clamour by the people of Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area to be allowed to complete the tenure of the governor, Pereghagha noted that while it is their right to do so, a governor is the father of all and they stand to benefit more from the office of the governor than the senate seat.

“I am appealing to the elders of our great party PDP and the delegates to give Igo Assembly Goin the opportunity to represent us at the Senate because he has the required qualification and the capability to perform well. They should not look at money by selling their conscience to the detriment of our future” he said.