Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bayelsa State, Igo Assembly Goin, has dismissed reports that the PDP has a favoured aspirant for the central senatorial seat.

Goin, a former member of the National Boundary Commission (NBC) and immediate past managing director, Bayelsa Geographic Information Service (BGIS), described as ‘street talk’ claims by some politicians in the state that the vacant seat of the senatorial district has been allocated to a favoured aspirant in PDP.

According to him, the emergence of PDP candidate for the senatorial district election will depend largely on party loyalty, wide consultation and integrity.

Goin, who stated this while interacting with media executives in Yenagoa, said he has accepted to serve the people of the senatorial district made up of Yenagoa, Southern Ijaw and Kolokuma/Opokuma local government areas.

He said since 1999 he has remained a member of the PDP because he believes in the ability of the party to deliver the dividends of democracy to Bayelsans better than any other party.