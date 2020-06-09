Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bayelsa State, Hon Igo Assembly Goin has dismissed reports that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has a favoured aspirant for the vacant Bayelsa Central Senatorial seat.

Goin, a former member of the National Boundary Commission(NBC) and immediate past managing Bayelsa Geographic Information Service (BGIS), described as “street talk” claims by some politicians in the state that the vacant seat of the Central Senatorial District has been allocated to a favoured aspirant in PDP.

According to him the emergence of PDP candidate for the Central Senatorial district election will depend largely on party loyalty, wide consultation and integrity.

Goin who stated this while interacting with media executives in Yenagoa on the pressure and calls on him by his people to run for the vacant seat, said he has accepted to serve the people of the Senatorial district made up of Yenagoa, Southern Ijaw and Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Areas.

He stated that since 1999 he has remained a member of the PDP because he believes in the ability of the party to deliver the dividends of democracy to Bayelsans better than any other party.

“You see, I am a very straight forward person and that is why I stand an edge above a lot of the aspirants. They have gone to various parties at different times and come back. And if we all have left, they won’t be able to come and meet the party. I am here, because I believe that the people that I am working with understand me. That’s why I have been very persistent in this party, and this party have also done better in the development of both the state and the federal level.

“On the issue of a gentleman agreement within the PDP, I am hearing it for the first time. Everybody, drops names and say what will benefit them so I am not aware of that and this vacant seat, came from Kolokuma/ Opokuma. The present governor was the person in the Senate and he has won the governorship election. Now Yenagoa has been there for twelve years before it went to Kolokuma/Opokuma. So as it is now, it is obvious that it’s coming to Southern Ijaw. And if it comes to Southern Ijaw, Constituency four where the past party chairman comes from, has the Secretary to State Government (SSG). Constituency three has the local government chairman presently. Constituency two also has the leader of the Bayelsa state House of Assembly. I am from constituency 1 and we don’t have anybody in the main stream of politics so what our people are even saying is for the PDP to bring it to constituency 1 and give it to Igo .A. Goin who is capable to represent us.”