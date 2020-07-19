Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Political leaders from Bayelsa West Senatorial district have backed an existing zoning arrangement of National Assembly seats between Sagbama and Ekeremor Local Government Areas.

The Bayelsa West Senatorial seat had become vacant following the inauguration of Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo as the Deputy- Governor of the state.

The leaders of the senatorial district in a communique issued after the meeting tagged Bayelsa West All Political Parties Summit declared that from the inception of the present political dispensation there has been an unwritten but conventionally affirmed zoning arrangement that had guided the two local government areas in presenting candidates for the two national assembly elective positions.

They recalled how the zoning arrangement had promoted harmony and peace in the senatorial district adding that attempts by some individuals to derail the unifying arrangement prompted stakeholders in 2015 to reaffirm the zoning arrangement as it was the best antidote to rancour, divisiveness, unhealthy political rivalry between the two local government areas.

The leaders therefore agreed that they shall continue to sustain the arrangement to ensure peaceful rancour free, harmonious and cohesive political electioneering process as one people in one accord.

The communique read in part “The standing zoning arrangement for the positions of Senate and the House of Representatives between Sagbama and Ekeremor is hereby affirmed.

“That all political parties are herewith resolved to field only candidates from Sagbama Local Government Area for the position of Senate in the forthcoming senatorial bye-election.

“The subsisting zoning arrangement should be duly respected by all political gladiators from Sagbama and Ekeremor Local Government Areas.

“The would- be winner of the Senatorial bye-election from Sagbama Local Government Local Government Area shall only serve out the subsisting tenure that would lapse in June 2023 and no more.

“The two national assembly seats for Senate and House of Representatives shall after June 2023 automatically reverse with Ekeremor producing the Senator and Sagbama producing the House of Representatives”

Political leaders from the different political parties from the senatorial district that attended the meeting included chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Hon Solomon Aguana, Chief Thompson Okorotie, Amb Felix Oboro, Hon Fyneman Wilson, former Minister for Agriculture and Rural Development, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri who was represented by All Progressive Congress(APC) Deputy Chairman, Orubebe Ogeibiri a member of APC Board of Trustees, Chief Peres Peretu.