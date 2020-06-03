Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has expressed confidence that the party would coast to victory in the forthcoming senatorial elections in Bayelsa West and Central.

According to the party, the party structure under the leadership of former governor and Minister of State, Petroluem, Chief Timipre Sylva with the support of Bayelsans in the two senatorial districts would deliver the seats to the party.

The APC in a statement by the state Publicity Secretary, Mr Doifie Buokoribo reacting to claims by a chieftain of the party, Mr Famous Daunimigha that the APC structure under Sylva is weak to record any electoral victory in Bayelsa said Bayelsans should disregard Daunimigha’s comments which it said is not in tune with reality.

The party while accusing Daunimigha of striking a deal with the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) to discredit the leadership of the APC in the state added that no amount of sponsored attacks against the state leader of the party and the Minister of state for Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva would affect the chances of the party in the forthcoming senatorial bye elections.

Buokoribo who said Sylva is and remains the leader of the party in Bayelsa State declared that the party is fully prepared to take part in the next round of the senatorial bye elections with formidable and capable candidates that would ensure victory for the party the party to victory as it did in the last gubernatorial election.

The party emphasized that there are records to show that stakeholders of the APC and its leadership of the party have been meeting to strategize and chart the way forward for the party and that Mr Daunimigha’s ignorance of this only shows that he is not a true committed and faithful member of the party.

On the issue of suspension, the party says its actions were in line with the party’s constitution, as they were made to follow due process of suspension of erring anti-party members, noting that it was to further send a clear signal to deviants masquerading in the party, especially those working against the collective interest and aspirations of the party.