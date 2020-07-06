Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Traditional ruler of Ekeremor town, Agbodo Gbaseimor, his council, the elders, youths and women groups, have backed former governor Seriake Dickson for the Bayelsa West senatorial district election.

The traditional ruler whose community has the highest voting strength in the Ekeremor Local Government Area praised Dickson for his decision to tackle the problem of development in the area.

He said the former governor performed beyond expectations to bring development to Ekeremor community when he held sway as the governor and should be given the opportunity to go the Senate.

The traditional ruler said it was payback time for Dickson whose administration built a standard free secondary boarding school, several other schools and awarded scholarship to hundreds of Ekeremor students

According to him, the former governor initiated the construction of the multi-billion naira Sagbama/Ekeremor Road, abandoned by the Federal Government for over 40 years.