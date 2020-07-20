Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Political leaders from Bayelsa West senatorial district have backed an existing zoning arrangement of National Assembly seats between Sagbama and Ekeremor local government areas.

The West senatorial seat had become vacant following the inauguration of Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo as the deputy governor of the state.

Leaders of the senatorial district in a communique after a meeting, tagged: Bayelsa West All Political Parties Summit, declared that from the inception of the present political dispensation there has been an unwritten, but conventionally affirmed zoning arrangement that had guided the two local government areas in presenting candidates for the two National Assembly elective positions.

They recalled how the zoning arrangement had promoted harmony and peace in the senatorial district, adding that attempts by some individuals to derail the unifying arrangement prompted stakeholders in 2015 to reaffirm the zoning arrangement as it was the best antidote to rancour, divisiveness, unhealthy political rivalry between the two local government areas.

The leaders, therefore, agreed they would continue to sustain the arrangement to ensure rancour free, harmonious and cohesive political electioneering process as one people.