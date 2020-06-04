Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

All Progressives Congress (APC) has expressed confidence that the party will coast to victory in the forthcoming senatorial elections in Bayelsa West and Central.

The party said the structure, under the leadership of former governor and Minister of State, Petroleum, Timipre Sylva, with the support of Bayelsans in the two senatorial districts, would deliver the seats to APC.

APC, in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Doifie Buokoribo, reacting to claims by a chieftain of the party, Famous Daunimigha, that the party structure, under Sylva, is weak to record any electoral victory in Bayelsa, said Bayelsans should disregard Daunimigha’s comments which it said is not in tune with reality.

The party, while accusing Daunimigha of striking a deal with the Peoples Democratic Party to discredit the leadership of the APC, added that no amount of sponsored attacks against Sylva would affect the chances of the party in the forthcoming senatorial by-elections.

Buokoribo, who said Sylva is and remains the leader of the party in Bayelsa State, declared APC is prepared to take part in the the senatorial by-elections with formidable and capable candidates that would ensure victory for the party as it did in the last gubernatorial election.