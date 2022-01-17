From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri has expressed the commitment of his administration to construct and complete Central, East and West senatorial district roads, not minding that they were federal roads.

Diri who stated this over the weekend at Ekeremor, shortly after inspecting the progress of work on the Bayelsa West senatorial road from Sagbama to Ekeremor said the determination to construct the three senatorial roads is premised on their importance to the people, in opening up the state and in stimulating socio-economic activities.

He said regardless of the economic downturn and the fact that the roads were federal projects, his government would not be discouraged, but would ensure they were built for the benefit of the people.

While expressing satisfaction with the level of work done on the West senatorial road which he said would be delivered on schedule, Diri commended the contractor, Setraco, for completing five bridges between Toru-Orua and Isampou communities and for the ongoing work on the sixth bridge at the entrance into Ekeremor main town.

He said the state was getting value for money and gave approval for the construction of another bridge at Ekeremor.

On the Bayelsa East road, Governor Diri said efforts were still on to get the Federal Government to be involved in its construction and assured that regardless of the response from the Federal Government, his administration would commence the project.