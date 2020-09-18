Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Government has constituted a tax advisory committee to boost its internally generated revenue.

The Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) had recently listed Bayelsa as one of the insolvency states in Nigeria because of its poor internally generated funds.

Though the state government debunked the RMAFC claims, it has now set up a committee headed by the Deputy Governor, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, to explore other areas to make the state less dependent on monthly federal allocation.

Commissioner for Information, Orientation and Strategy, Ayibaina Duba, who disclosed in Yenagoa as part of decisions reached at the state executive council meeting, said the constitution of the advisory committee became necessary as the state could no longer rely on the monthly allocation from the federation account.