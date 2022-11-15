From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State government has solicited assistance from the agencies of the United Nations, International donors, multinational companies, the federal government and other relevant stakeholders in its efforts to mitigate the effect of 2022 flooding on the affected communities.

The Secretary General of the All Africa Association for Small and Medium Enterprises, (AAASME), who is also Technical Advisor of Economic Development and Liaison to the Governor of Bayelsa State, Dr Ebiekure Jasper Eradiri said the calls became imperative noting the devastating impact of the flooding on the people.

Dr Eradiri who attributed the flooding to the impact of Climate change on Nigeria submitted that entrepreneurs in the state are worst-hit, as they lost their means of livelihood to the flooding

Describing the natural disaster as Triple C impact, the AAASME chieftain stressed the need for the global business community to rally around all the affected states in the Country.

“Bayelsa State of Nigeria is blessed with natural resources and known to lead a positive drive for SMEs as well as entrepreneurs.

“The global effect of COVID-19, Crisis and Climate Change considered as the Triple C have impacted on economic livelihoods, especially in the climax of ravaging floods which left severe damages, displacing about 1000 persons. Penultimate week to the flood disaster an economic conclave tagged Bayelsa to the World Expo was held in the state. Sequel to the outcome of the confab, activities towards realizing shared economic prosperity has been disrupted by the Flood disaster emanating from Climate Change effects with Bayelsa State being the receiver of all flood waters flowing through to the Atlantic Ocean.

“It is imperative to invite independent assessment of the situation and a clarion call for global support to Rebuild Bayelsa is in order at this time of on-going COP27 event in Egypt.”