The Speaker of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Edwin Monday Obolo Bubou and the Chairman of Southern Ijaw Local Government Area, Kia Nigeria, have debunked reports of their defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Obolo-Bubou in a statement said he remains a bona fide member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and urged the teeming supporters of the party particularly in Southern Ijaw local government area to discountenance reports of his defection, adding that the APC does not stand any chance of winning Saturday’s election.

The Speaker said: “There was never any time that I imagined or contemplated the idea, let alone defecting to the APC.”

He expressed confidence that Southern Ijaw local government would demonstrate its overwhelming support for the PDP by casting its votes en bloc for the governorship candidate, Senators Douye Dri and his running mate Lawrence Ewhrudjakpor.

Also, Chairman of Southern Ijaw Local Government in a statement said he remains a member of PDP that would lead the party to victory in his local government.

He stated that he has never contemplated leaving the most envied political party (PDP) which has turned the fortunes of all Bayelsans through the workaholic Governor Henry Seraike Dickson.

Meanwhile, over 500 Non- governmental Organisations (NGOs) have declared their total support for the PDP candidate, Senator Diri.

The declaration came up hours after the flagoff of Operation Mop up rally in Onopa, Ovom and other strategic communities across the state.

Dickson in his address, expressed gratitude to their various leaders and members for their unflinching love and loyalty to the PDP.

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Fidelis Soriwei quoted the governor as saying that “no party will command this kind of followers largely made up of vibrant youths and ardent supporters without winning any election convincingly.”

He noted that the groundswell of support from different groups including women, traders and religious organisations have put to rest the doomsday prophecies of sponsored naysayers that the PDP would implode shortly after its hotly contested party primaries.