Barely six days to the Bayelsa governorship election, the Speaker of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Monday Obolo Bobou and his supporters as well as the Chairman of Southern Ijaw Local Government Council. Hon Nigeria Kia have dumped the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressive Congress (APC).

The new entrants to the APC are all from Southern Ijaw, the home council of APC governorship candidate, David Lyon.

They were led by the former Special Adviser to Governor Dickson on Waterways Security, Hon Tony Oki, who said their decision to join the APC is premised on the strong indication that Bayelsans are tired of the PDP government, even as he said the APC candidate has a better programme for Bayelsa.

Receiving the new members at different rallies at Olugbobiri, Peremabiri, Ekowe and Oporoma all in Southern Ijaw local government area, Lyon reiterated that APC would defeat the PDP through the ballot and clear the mess that has been heaped on Bayelsans since 2012.

He said if elected, that his administration will ensure the provision of social amenities and ensure that Peremabiri Rice farm receives adequate attention not only for food provision but also for providing gainful employment to the people.

Lyon also promised to look into the Polytechnic in Ekowe to support the Niger Delta University in the development of manpower which the present administration has failed to do.

He further said that eight years ago, he had a discussion with Agip to provide electricity to their host communities in Olodiama Clan stated that the contract has been awarded and that site clearing was scheduled to take off as soon as the flood season is over.