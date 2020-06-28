Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

150 Bayelsns have benefited from a free medical programme by a non –government organisation, Ethan Rose Foundation in partnership with the Bayelsa Specialist Hospital as part of the Patient Service Week.

The elderly Bayelsans from 60 years above were given free health care services including laboratory tests to treat any aliments afflicting them.

The Chief Executive Officer of the hospital, Cynthia Oye explained that Patient Service Week is part of Corporate Social Responsibility of the Hospital.

According to her the hospital conscious of its place is Bayelsa is willing to give back and decided to partner with Ethan Rose Foundation to focus on treating for the elderly.

“This is the Second Edition of our Patient Service Week. The reason why we organised the Patient Service Week is that it is part of our CSR to Bayelsans and to appreciate the people for their patronage. The objective of this is to reach out to people unable to access medical care because of availability. This is to give them hope and give them medical care even if they are cash trapped. Ethan Rose Foundation is an NGO interested in giving back to the society and more specifically focus on helping the elderly. So they though it wise to partner with us to achieve their objective.”

The Executive Director of the foundation, Annete David West said the focus on the elderly was deliberate because they receive less attention from people.

The Patient Service week is all about giving back. The Bayelsa State Specialist Hospital asked to partner with us as part of giving back to the society. This was all what Ethan Rose foundation is all about in giving back. We found the programme laudable and something we could key into giving that we already series of medical outreaches planned for the elderly. We have many foundations talk about the child-girl, boy- child, youths and women. I personally have passion for the youths but nobody seems to focus on the elderly. For EthanRose Foundation we looked at where people have neglected and we zeroed in on the elderly.”