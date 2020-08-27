Emma Jemegah

Chief Executive Officer of Monimichelle, Ebi Egbe has declared that Bayelsa’s new sports commissioner, Hon. Daniel Igali would deliver, even as he hailed Governor Duoye Diri for settling for the right man.

Egbe, while congratulating Igali, said he is happy Diri gave the sports portfolio to a great ambassador of Bayelsa who has seen it all at the global level.

“I want to congratulate Igali on the appointment and say a big thank you to Governor Diri for handing the job to a competent Bayelsan. The governor has got it right with Igali’s appointment. Igali is a big asset to Bayelsa and Nigeria. With him in charge of Bayelsa sports, I m sure sports in the state would fly,” Egbe said.

Egbe urged the state government to ensure that adequate attention is paid to sports as a way of combating youth restiveness.

He pointed out that Bayelsa is overdue to have a premier league side, even as he added that the state should also consolidate in sports like wrestling, boxing, canoeing which is an Olympic sports and swimming where it has comparative advantage.

“While maintaining our leadership position in wrestling, swimming and others, I urge Igali to see that Bayelsa United gains promotion to the top flight of the nation’s league,” Egbe stated.