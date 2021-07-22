From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Mrs Betinah Okunwa Benson, mother of Secretary to the Bayelsa State Government, Hon Friday Konbowei Benson, has been kidnapped.

This is the second time she would be kidnapped after gunmen numbering about 10 stormed her residence, at Korokorosei in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area, when her son was Speaker of the House of Assembly.

However, there is confusion over her real age. While her age was given as 78 in 2013, when she was first kidnapped, 80 years was the age given by the police in its first statement on the latest incident.

According to reports, the octogenarian was reportedly kidnapped by gunmen dressed in military uniform from her residence at the old Assembly quarters, Azikoro road, in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital, at about 11pm, on Tuesday.

A family source, who confirmed the development, said the family has been thrown into confusion over the sad incident.

Benson is said to have briefed Governor Douye Diri and the Commissioner of Police, Mike Okoli, over the incident.

Already Okoli has led detectives from the state command to the scene to gather preliminary evidence from the scene.

A government source said it was a terrible thing to have happened to the old woman considering her age.

“This is a terrible thing to have happened. An old woman of such age would be kidnapped at such a place. It is a horrible thing. And this is the second time she would be kidnapped.

“It is probably a political kidnap. People who are looking for money might have done this thing.

“The police should be allowed to do their work to apprehend those behind this.”

The police, in a statement by the Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Asinim Butswat, said crack detectives from the state headquarters were on the manhunt of the perpetrators to rescue the woman and arrest the kidnappers.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.