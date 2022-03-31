From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Government has restated commitment to ongoing projects inherited from the previous administration and those initiated by the Governor Douye Diri led administration.

According to the government, out of the 20 internal roads approved by the State Executive Council, only three are left and they are at the finishing stages.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

The Commissioner for Information, Orientation and Strategy, Mr Ayibaina Duba and his Works and Infrastructure counterpart, Moses Teibowei made this known during a tour of ongoing projects in the state.

Projects sites visited include Doncot, Yenezue- Gene,Law School, Edepie School roads and the ongoing rehabilitation works at Edepie/Imiringi road.

Duba in an interview with newsmen after the tour declared that the Diri administration is responsive to the yearning of Bayelsans to make life easy for them by the construction of good roads.

He reassured Bayelsans that the state is in safe hands because Governor Diri is passionate about the development of the state.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Duba allayed fears that some of the projects would be abandoned stressing that all the projects are going on smoothly.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

“This government is a very responsible one; we have a responsible and responsive government. Anytime we see issues where people need things, we always go for it to give them what they want. So Bayelsans like I have always said in the past understand that they are in a very safe hand in the hands of the Governor, Senator Douye Diri, who is a man with humility, plans deeply and takes into consideration every factor before we do anything. And I want to state it clearly that no job that is awarded by this administration has stopped for whatsoever reason. All the projects that have been carried out by this government are going on smoothly, even the one we had issues when those women protested, we resolved it and that job is going peacefully. Nobody should sustain any fear that the project will be abandoned. I hear in some quarters that some people feel after the anniversary we will stop but the projects are ongoing, maybe because the Governor is not around and we are not going on our weekly project site visit. People think things are not going on, work is going on smoothly, there is no stoppage,” he said.

Teibowei also in an interview shielding light on the 20 internal roads approved by the State Executive Council noting that only three out of those roads are at different finishing stages.

According to him the state government has even done more than the approved 20 roads with works done on other roads in the state.