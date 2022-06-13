From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Operatives of the Bayelsa State Vigilante Service have arrested a 40-year-old male pickpocket who operates with a tricycle on a daily basis to snatch valuables from commuters.

The suspect, Thankgod Godwin, a Keke driver who hails from Oghara in Delta State, was arrested on Monday by operatives of the Bayelsa State Vigilante Service stationed at the popular Tombia-Etegwe roundabout in the state capital.

According to the State Vigilante Chairman, Mr Doubiye Alagba, the suspect was arrested after he was identified and trailed one of his victims who had his phone stolen recently along the Alamieyeseigha expressway in Yenagoa.

Investigation revealed that the suspect and his accomplice, identified as Keme, popularly known as Lion, who resides in Biogbolo but at large, are specialists in pickpocketing, using tricycles.

The victim, Mr Stanley Egwe had narrated how he was robbed by the duo when he was a passenger in their tricycle.

“I entered their Keke, he was the driver and his second sat beside me, we agreed on dropping me Akenpai junction, was surprised for the driver to stop halfway and said he is not going anymore, that I should come down, not knowing his accomplice beside me had already stolen my phone.

“This morning, I was on my way work, at Akenpai junction, I saw this same two boys inside the same Keke, I immediately followed them with another tricycle, thinking when we get to Tombia roundabout, I will see a police van at the junction and raise alarm, we got to the junction and there was no police van, i immediately ran into their vehicle and raise alarm, the Bayelsa State Vigilante members stationed there, quickly came to my rescue and one of them escaped and the driver was caught.

An angry mob after listening to Egwe’s story descended on the suspect beating him and burning his tricycle until he was rescued by the state vigilante operatives.

Alagba explained that the suspect confessed that he has been in the business of pickpocketing for months, after learning about the illegal “business” from t Keme.

He said the suspect who also confessed that they operate on a daily basis has been handed over to the Police for further investigation.

Four phones and some cash (money) were recovered from the suspect’s possession, which according to him was stolen from victims during Monday’s operations.

