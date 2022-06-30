The Nestle Milo Secondary Schools Basketball Championships got to a crucial stage on Wednesday as Bayelsa defeated Rivers 30-29 to reach the final in the boys category.

Bishop Dimieari Grammar School, representing Bayelsa, were however made to work their socks off before reaching their first-ever final in their 22-year history of participating in the competition.

Rivers, who were represented by King Amachree Academy, did have a fine run in the competition by defeating all opposition at the group stage.

The Head Coach of Bayelsa, Tony Nelson, later expressed delight with the success while speaking in an interview.

Bayelsa made it double delight with St. Jude Girls Secondary School thrashing Davidhall College of Lagos 31-07 to also reach the girls final of the championship.

“I’m excited about the victory. This is huge and we are very happy that the hard work has yielded good results from the two teams coming from Bayelsa.

“Indeed it is history in the making as we hope to take both the boys and the girls championship trophies to Bayelsa when the competition ends,”Nelson said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Bayelsa boys will in the final game play against Government Secondary School of Abuja who defeated Topfield College of Lagos 34-32 in another cracking semi-final match.

In the girls category, St Jude Secondary School will take on Akpur College of Benue.

The Benue side edged past Queen Amina College of Kaduna 25-18 to also reach their first-ever Nestle Milo Secondary Schools Basketball finals.

The competition which began on Sunday at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium in Lagos ends on Thursday when the national champions would be crowned.(NAN)