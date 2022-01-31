From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is expected in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital to honour an invitation from Governor Douye Diri as he marks his second year in office on February 14.

While in Bayelsa, Osinbajo will flag-off a bridge across River Nun at Angiama linking Oporoma linking Oporoma, headquarters of the Southern Ijaw Local Government Area.

Meanwhile, no fewer than 20 roads, educational, health, media and agricultural projects would be inaugurated during the second anniversary in office of Governor Diri.

The projects include those inherited from the past administration and completed in the last one year, and others initiated by the Governor Diri government during same period.

The anniversary activities would commence a week before February 14 and continue till the end of the month due to the number of projects lined up for inauguration.

Governor Diri, at the weekend, inspected some of the projects at various stages of completion.

They include the Yenagoa-Oporoma Road, Bayelsa State Mega Media Complex for Radio Bayelsa, Niger Delta Television and the Bayelsa Newspaper Corporation.

Others were the Igbedi Road, Glory Drive Road, Bayelsa Transport Terminal at Igbogene, Phase One of the Igbogene/AIT Ring Road, the Elebele Bridge, the Onopa Bridge and its access roads.

Speaking to journalists after the inspection, Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Moses Teibowei, disclosed that between 20 and 30 projects in various sectors would be ready for commissioning.

Teibowei said the contractors have been mobilised and mandated to complete the projects within specific time in readiness for their commissioning.

Governor Diri, who commended the works commissioner, described him as a capable hand with a competent team.

He said based on reports he received on the progress of work, he decided to have first hand knowledge of what had been achieved so far.

“What I have seen is quite commendable. You know I have a very capable hand in the Ministry of Works and very competent monitors.

“I have been receiving reports. I came myself to confirm the reports that I have received so far.

“What we have seen is very commendable and we are sure the targets will be kept,” he said.

A jubilant crowd welcomed the governor and the inspection team at Angiama, a riverine community in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area, who saw cars for the first time when the road project got to the community.