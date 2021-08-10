From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State government basking in the euphoria of the state owned football clubs, Bayelsa United and Bayelsa Queens in the 2021 AITEO Cup is set to declare public holiday to honour the two teams.

Governor Douye Diri disclosed this when he visited players and officials of Bayelsa Queens and Bayelsa United in the teams’ camp in Benin City shortly after their victories in the tournament.

The Governor who was represented by his Deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo praised the heroic achievements of the teams, describing them as heroes and heroines that Bayelsans are proud of.

Senator Diri said the success of Bayelsa Queens and Bayelsa United were as a result of the handiwork of God and the dedication and commitment of the players and officials of the teams as well as the prayers and support of the people of the State.

“His Excellency has said because of what you have done, we are going to declare a Public Holiday in Bayelsa State to receive and welcome you back home. I told you that the spirit of Bayelsa is never intimidated, never conquered.

“ I told you that you will come to Benin with the spirit of the Crocodile to conquer the land and the waters. I told you that you would come with the spirit of the power of the Leopard. You have come, conquered and you have made us very proud.”

“His Excellency said I should wish you all the best and send his congratulations to you. He has spoken to us all this night. So we are here as a mark of further support to you. So relax and enjoy yourselves this night after your great achievements”

“We want to give thanks and glory to God Almighty for this double victory. God has again performed His miracle. When we say we’re the Miracle Governor and Deputy Governor People thought we were joking.

