Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Bayelsa Task Force on COVID-19 has declared it will enforce social distancing in the state as part of efforts to battle the pandemic.

The task force has been accused of being ineffective in enforcing the social distancing policy in pubs and market places.

Members of the committee speaking on Peoples FM, a Bayelsa State-based radio station, said they have stepped up sensitisation to educate Bayelsans on the dangers of the disease.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information and Orientation, Freston Akpo, admitted that fun-seekers at night are those flouting the social distancing policy.

“We have a problem with fun-seekers in the night. Those who go for clubbing, hang out at various beer parlours and other places they could have fun. These people are the problems we have. But we would keep talking.

“I think the basic problem is that while people know that there is something called COVID-19 and know what is happening in other parts of the country, but here accepting it that it can actually happen is the issue most people are actually having. You hear people saying ‘coronavirus cannot kill us’, ‘God forbid it is not our portion’.

“Fortunately, we don’t have any confirmed case in Bayelsa but we should not wait till we have a confirmed case before we know how serious the issue is,” he said.

Technical Assistant to the governor on Security Matters, Spero Jack, said security operatives cannot go beyond their mandate to clamp down on people because there is no directive for total lockdown in the state.

He said the four entry points into the state are being adequately manned.