From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

A special marathon event tagged “Oloibiri-Run: Yenagoa Half Marathon” is to hold in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa state capital, within the year says the project coordinator Mr Eyinimi Omorozi.

According to him the marathon event which will be the first of its kind to ever hold in this part of the country is expected to attract local and international runners to participate in any one of the three race categories, 5km, 10km and the main 21km race.

Omorozi, who doubles as the facilitator and Managing Director of Mahogany 21 Century Concepts, said working with relevant institutional partners and stakeholders, the Oloibiri-Run Yenagoa Half Marathon is aimed at promoting sports and talent development and other socio-economic benefits.

He said: ‘Oloibiri run’ will serve as a strategic platform to give national and international recognition and visibility to Oloibiri in the attempt to promote and preserve for posterity the Oloibiri national historical heritage that has far too long been abandoned, neglected and seemingly forgotten.

‘It is designed as an annual international half marathon event brand that will attract the participation of amateur and professional athletes and visitors from within and outside Nigeria.

“The Oloibiri-Run Yenagoa Half Marathon is intended to provide a platform for critical stakeholders – state and federal government agencies, local and international oil and gas companies, athletics associations, the media, citizens, etc, to freely interact at the various activities of the marathon event to achieve their corporate citizenship and marketing communications responsibilities and objectives.

‘Key facilitators and stakeholders expected to participate in the classic event include, the Bayelsa State Government, Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Petroleum Development Trust Fund (PDFT) the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB).’