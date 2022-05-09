From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Kidnappers on Monday abducted the deputy traditional ruler of Otuabula community in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

The monarch, Chief Otia Isomom, 50, was kidnapped alongside one Mrs Lucy Osain and Mr Friday Abah.

Sources in the community said the kidnappers numbering 20 invaded and abducted the monarch and the two other victims.

The fourth person that could have been kidnapped was said to have fought back and escaped with a dagger wound by the kidnappers.

Police spokesman SP Asinim Butswat, who confirmed the kidnapped, said that police are intensifying efforts in rescuing the abducted victims, while an investigation is ongoing to apprehend the culprits.