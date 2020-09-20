Femi Foleranmi

Bayelsa State Commissioner for Youth and Sport Development, Hon. Daniel Igali says the Ministry has secured a minimal contract with Exxon Sport to kit Bayelsa United and look for sponsorship for the team.

According to Hon. Igali the long term vision is to get more sponsorship for Bayelsa United and make the club less reliant on government for funding in a couple of years time.

To this end, he said efforts are on to get Bayelsa United a partnership with a foreign club to serve as feeder team and earn extra revenues for the team.

He stressed the need to reposition Bayelsa United to be managed professionally and engage the best coaching personnel to administer the team.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner has sad the Bayelsa State Ministry of Sport would institute an award for the employee and coach of the month and the year both at the Ministry and the Sports Council.

There will be laptop as prize for the employee of the month which will be observed as early as next month. There are monetary prizes for the coach of the month and the athlete of the month.

In addition, Igali said “we will be having the end of year award banquet to select our coach, male and female athlete and administrators of the year amongst others in the third week of December this year”,

“Also, a Sports Hall of Fame would be instituted to appreciate former sports men and women who had made the state proud”.