Bayelsa State Commissioner for Youth and Sport Development, Hon. Daniel Igali said the ministry has secured a minimal contract with Exxon Sport to kit Bayelsa United and look for sponsorship for the team.

According to Igali the long term vision is to get more sponsorship for Bayelsa United and make the club less reliant on government for funding in a couple of years time.

To this end, he said efforts were on to get Bayelsa United a partnership with a foreign club to serve as feeder team and earn extra revenues for the team.