From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

In five years under the Vice- Chancellorship of Prof. Samuel Gowon Edoumiekumo, the Bayelsa State owned University, Niger Delta University, Amassoma has promoted 188 lecturers and has enrolled 7,600 students.

Also within the period institution has recorded 100 per cent accreditation status for all academic programmes presented to the National University Commission (NUC).

The impressive data were reeled out over the weekend by Professor Femi Okiremute Shaka, the former Dean, Faculty of Humanities, University of Port Harcourt, Rivers state, over the weekend in Yenagoa while reviewing the 185 pages book titled “Heroism from The Margin: the Story of Samuel G. Edoumiekumo’ written by Professor Benedict Binebai.

According to Prof Shaka 57 lecturers were promoted to the professional cadre, 81 others to Associate Professor Cadre, 46 to the senior lecturers and while four senior staff were promoted to the position of Deputy Registrar.

Shaka noted that despite the human capacity and infrastructural challenges facing the institution before the appointment of Prof Edoumiekumo, the institution’s leadership attracted Tetfund and the needed assessment funds for the construction and completion of some gigantic and beautiful faculty building on the new campus of the Institution.

“The outstanding leadership trait of Prof. Edoumiekumo is that approved projects for the university big or small are constantly supervised personally and seen to the end. The tradition of monitoring projects from commencement to completion in the Institution is highly commendable. As a good leader, he believes that every building project on the soil of the Niger Delta adds value to the visibility and well-being of the region,” he said.

He also pointed out that the present administration in the Niger Delta University has adopted the use of technology to counter cult activities and ease the conduct of businesses of school fees payment, course registration, allocation of hostel accommodation and clearance.

” ICT has a strong foot hold in Niger Delta University. The institution also established an entrepreneur centre and two radio station on campus,“ he added.

The author of the Book, Prof Ben Binebai, described Prof Edoumiekumo as a man who sees leadership as a divine call to serve and as a platform for social change.

” I write about a man who sees and take power as transient , a man who instead of hunting fortune for himself hunts fortune for the general good of the University”

In his remarks the Secretary-General of Committee of Vice Chancellors of Nigerian Universities (CVCNU), Professor Yakubu Aboki Ochefu who was the Chairman of the occasion, represented by the Deputy Vice Chancellor of the University of Port Harcourt, Prof. Clifford Ofurum, pointed out that Prof Edoumiekumo has distinguished himself in the University system and popular among the universities in the country.”