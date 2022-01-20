From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Bayelsa vigilance group has nabbed most wanted armed robbery kingpin, Austin, who had been terrorising the state for a while.

The suspect, a native of Azuzuama, in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of the state, believed by security agencies to be a high-ranking member of Bobos cult group, has been fingered as the brain behind several criminal activities around Tombia Roundabout within Yenagoa metropolis.

His name has been on the wanted list of security agencies, but he has managed to escape each team of security operatives closing in on him, until now.

Luck ran out on him on Tuesday when he was apprehended after robbing a passenger in a commercial tricycle at Tombia- Edepie Roundabout.

According to investigation, the suspect and his accomplice, Tonero, had boarded a Keke at Tinacious Junction, heading towards Tombia and immediately pointed a gun at the only passenger in the Keke.

They dispossessed the passenger of his phone, money and other personal effects and ordered the driver to stop; he, however, refused to obey them, and drove straight to where the Vigilante Service team was located.

The driver, on getting to the VST station, jumped out of the Keke and raised the alarm, prompting the criminals to take flight, but the team chased them and was able to arrest Tarzan while Tonero escaped.

During interrogation, Tarzan confessed to the crime and other criminal acts he spearheaded.

He gave vivid details of how he and his gang had been terrorizing the Edepie-Agudama axis of the state capital.

Drivers and commuters who recognized him when he was being interrogated by the vigilance group and confirmed that he was among of those who used to rob innocent citizens, especially travellers, at gunpoint in broad daylight.

Chairman of BSVS, Mr. Doubiye Alagba, who handed over the suspect to the anti-cultism unit of the police, said Tarzan had wanted by the vigilance outfit.