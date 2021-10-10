From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Vigilante Service (BSVS) has arrested two suspects in connecting with stealing in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital.

According to investigations, the three suspects, Matthew Izibefiezem, Bubarak Abdulahi, and Lotana Ifeogbunam were arrested in separate incidents in Yenagoa.

While Izibefiezem who posed as a scrap scavenger was arrested for stealing copper wire and selling it to Abdullahi, Ifeogbunam was arrested for burgling a car to steal its battery.

Findings indicated that luck ran out on Izibefiezem and Abdullahi when the duo had a misunderstanding over price and payment, raising suspicion that attracted personnel of BSVS to the scene and they were arrested.

The Chairman of BSVS, Mr Doubiye Alagba said based on the increasing criminal activities of supposed scrap scavengers the agency is proposing the identification and registration of scrap dealers and scavengers operating within the State.

He said available reports indicate that the scrap scavengers after stealing subsequently sell to scrap dealers in Yenagoa metropolis.

Alagba said that as a result of series of complaints from residents about the activities of scrap scavengers and number of criminals arrest carried out by the outfit that are associated with them, the outfit has seen the need to check and verify those who engage in scrap scavenging and buying in the State.

He added that some dealers in the scrap scavenging and buying business encourage the high level of stealing and criminal activities that the state currently witness.

“If you want to sell scrap metal or own a scrap dump, be ready to prove you don’t have criminal record. The new rule is an attempt to curb the recent increase in stealing associated with dealers of scrap.

On the third suspect, Alagba disclosed that residents of the area alleged that he is known to be specialized in stealing vehicle battery, and sells his loot to scrap dealers in the state.

He confirmed that the suspect has been handed over to the anti-kidnapping department of the Nigeria Police Force, Bayelsa State Command.

