Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Government has restated its order against any form of social gathering in the state, saying violators risk prosecution.

It explained that the order restricting gathering at worship centres, which was restored after the Easter celebrations, was in force and that no form of gathering is permitted no matter the number of persons.

Governor Douye Diri made the clarification on Saturday evening through a press release by his Acting Chief Press Secretary, Mr Daniel Alabrah.

The governor said this became necessary following speculations that worship centres had been exempted from the restriction order after it was relaxed for the Easter celebrations.

“The total lockdown on any form of gathering, including worship centres, is in force. No kind of gathering even in churches is permitted after the Easter celebrations. The order is that worship services, no matter the number of persons, is prohibited for now. People should meet in their homes and not in worship centres,” he said.

The governor further stated that the warning was reinforced by the alert raised by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) that COVID-19 would spread to all states in the country.

He said Bayelsa cannot afford to take such warning lightly.

“So, I appeal to our people not to let down their guards. Everyone should continue to be vigilant and observe the rules of simple hygiene and social distancing. On our part, as a government, we will do everything to prevent the spread of the virus into our state,” Diri said.