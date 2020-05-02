Fred Itua, Abuja

Top Ijaw leaders drawn from different states of the Niger Delta, have called on the immediate-past governor of the State, Seriake Dickson to contest the upcoming bye-election in Bayelsa West Senatorial District.

Patriots of the Ijaw Struggle, pushing for the election of the former governor, said they are rooting for him because of the sterling qualities he exhibited when he was governor and member House of Representatives.

A joint press statement released on Friday and signed by the leaders of Patriots of the Ijaw Struggle, said as a member representing Sagbama/Ekeremor federal constituency, Dickson was a voice that was heard conspicuously on matters affecting Ijaw people.

“His deep legal and political knowledge was brought to bear and saw him cause major positive changes to his federal constituency and therefore called on him to contest the senatorial election,” part of a communique signed by Dokubo and others read.

The statement further read: “We have in this regard x-rayed the many aspirants who have indicated their interest to represent the Bayelsa West senatorial district and have taken the pain to evaluate each and everyone of these aspirants, their backgrounds, educational qualifications and political persuasions as well as their beliefs in our undying Ijaw struggle.

“However, given the present unstable and unpredictable nature of our National politics viz a viz the growing National discourse on the shape of Nigeria’s democracy given the many unpalatable developments of security concerns, environmental challenges and the issues of fiscal federalism and devolution of power, Seriake Dickson will be the authentic voice of the Ijaw nation.

“It is in the light of the above mentioned realities that this political cum social group as major stakeholders in the larger Ijaw cause consider it an imperative to take these steps to guide and ensure that our corporate interest as Ijaw Nation and a people be given its proper place in adequate representation.

“It is also in the interest of our people to find a character whose personality equates such National assignment to drive and place our issues above board and have the capacity to build bridges across the various political blocks and find voices of similar persuasion to protect and project our larger aspirations as a people in the Nigerian project.

“In view of the above mentioned realities, it is hereby resolved that all patriotic sons and daughters of Ijaw Nation should persuade and support Dickson who has been a pillar of support to all Ijaw people irrespective of our artificial boundaries.”