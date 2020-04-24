Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

A South South founding member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Richard Kpodo, is at logger heads with the leadership of the party over the pending Bayelsa West Senatorial District election.

Kpodo, who had earlier endorsed former governor Seriake Dickson of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), had again in a statement cautioned his party (APC) from fielding a candidate in the election.

While insisting that it would be foolhardy for the APC to deploy a disorganised and uncoordinated structure against highly-spirited and organised PDP in the forthcoming poll, he noted that Dickson, as a governor, built a strong PDP structure, which had been inherited by his successor, Governor Douye Diri.

He alleged that the APC leader in the state and Petroleum Minister, Timipre Sylva, was pursuing a selfish agenda.

However, the party leaders have distanced themselves from Kpodoh’s endorsement of Dickson, declaring that he is no longer a member of the party.

The APC, in a statement in Yenagoa by the Secretary, Alabo Martins, said no amount of sponsored attacks against Sylva would affect the chances of the party in the election.

“Sylva is and will remain the leader of the party in Bayelsa State. Furthermore, APC was brought to the state by Sylva.

“The party is formidable and fully ready to take part in the next rounds of senatorial elections. And with our capable aspirant, the party will be fielding, it will coast to victory as it did in the last gubernatorial election,” he said.